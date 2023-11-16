Devin Singletary will repeat AFC Player of the Week Performance vs. Cardinals
Adjustments throughout the regular season are imperative for franchises hoping to secure a spot in post-season brackets. Schemes and gameplans receive necessary innovations to improve success on the gridiron. DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans are reaping the benefits of a productive campaign. Bobby Slowik's offense is becoming a well-rounded group. They relied on their ground attack to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.
Can Devin Singletary help C.J Stroud avoid a loss against the Arizona Cardinals?
C.J Stroud's carried Bobby Slowik's offense heading into Week 10
A successful first half of the regular season is changing the culture in Houston. Fans are willing to show their unwavering support for a franchise with promise. It's been years since the Texans acquired five wins during the regular season (2019). Stout performances from their first-round pick keep DeMeco Ryans' unit above water. He's carried the offensive load despite a lack of professional experience. This season, C.J. Stroud ties 11th in big-time throws (15) and ranks 10th in offense rating. He's protected the football better than Patrick Mahomes (8), Jalen Hurts (8) and Justin Herbert (5) heading into Week 11.
Inconsistencies on the ground are hindering the Texans. They've experienced success on the field this season but can achieve more. Dameon Pierce (109) leads Houston's running backs in attempts halfway through the season. He's averaging three yards per carry and ranks fifth in yards after contact (2.4). A lack of production on the ground adds additional responsibilities to Stroud's to-do list. The rookie can't lead Houston to the playoffs single-handedly. He'll need assistance from his peers to extend the season.
Devin Singletary's Offensive of the Week Accolades help Bobby Slowik's
Innovations to Slowik's scheme bore bountiful results against the Cincinnati Bengals. They ran the ball efficiently against Lou Anarumo's squad. Devin Singletary made the most of his reps and received accolades for his role in Sunday's win. The fifth-year veteran earned his season-high rushing grade (68.4). He recorded 150 yards on 30 carries and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Consistency is the best way for Houston's tailback to earn more time on the field. Singletary has proven he can make a difference in Slowik's scheme. He's efficient in space and uses his speed to separate from defenders. Last Sunday, Singletary earned 94 yards after contact. His efforts helped him score his first rushing touchdown of the campaign.
A win against the Arizona Cardinals will give DeMeco Ryans' unit extra confidence heading into the final stretch of the 2023 season. They will improve in conference standings and strengthen their post-season odds. We expect Devin Singletary to have a productive afternoon. Nick Rallis' defense ranks 28th against the run (54.5) - making them the perfect opponent.