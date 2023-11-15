Cardinals vs. Texans prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 11
A full betting preview for NFL Week 11 action between the Cardinals and Texans.
It's an amazing time to be a Houston Texans fan. The team is sitting in a playoff spot, they have their coach of the future, defensive leader of the future, and a rookie quarterback who is a lock to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and a legitimate MVP candidate.
This week, the Texans will host the Arizona Cardinals who now have their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, back under center. I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this interconference showdown.
Cardinals vs. Texans odds, spread, and total
Cardinals vs. Texans betting trends
- Cardinals are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- Cardinals have lost eight-straight road games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Cardinals' last five games vs. AFC South opponents
- Texans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- Texans are 4-15-1 straight up in their last 20 home games
- Texans are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC West opponents
Cardinals vs. Texans injury reports
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Ezekiel Turner - LB - Questionable
- D.J. Humphries - OT - Questionable
- Emari Demercado - RB - Questionable
- Trystan Colon - C - Questionable
- Zach Pascal - WR - Questionable
Houston Texans injury report
- Denzel Perryman - LB - Suspended
- Henry To'oTo'o - LB - Questionable
- Jimmie Ward - S - Questionable
- Dameon Pierce - RB - Questionable
- Brevin Jordan - TE - Questionable
Cardinals vs. Texans how to watch
- Date: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Arizona Cardinals Record: 2-8
- Houston Texans Record: 5-4
Cardinals vs. Texans key players to watch
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray: The Cardinals' star quarterback had a solid first game back, throwing for 249 yards while adding 33 yards on the ground which was enough to lift Arizona past the Atlanta Falcons. Can he put up another strong performance against the Texans?
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud: The Texans rookie quarterback has put himself in the conversation for NFL MVP after last week's performance against the Bengals. The most impressive thing he's done this season is protect the football, throwing only two interceptions on the year. If he has another great start this week, he could be in the top five on the odds list to be named MVP.
Cardinals vs. Texans prediction and pick
The Texans are for real. There are some fraudulent teams out there, but the Texans aren't one of them. They enter Week 11 in a playoff spot and are eighth in the league in Net Yards per Play at +0.4. They certainly have some issues defensively, but those issues aren't a concern for me when they host this Cardinals squad.
I'm not a Kyler Murray believer and last week's performance against the Falcons doesn't change my opinion of him. People forget just how mid he was last year before getting injured and I'm not ready to give him his flowers after one strong performance.
Let's not forget how bad this Cardinals defense is as well. They're 29th in opponent EPA per dropback and 31st in opponent dropback success rate. C.J. Stroud is poised for another huge game and I think he can lead Texas to a win and cover in this inter-conference battle.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
