Derek Stingley and 3 other Houston Texans who need a bounce-back game against the Chicago Bears
By Chad Porto
DE's Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter
We're counting this one as a single entry, as both men struggled against the Colts. They just both struggled in different ways. Anderson's strength is his run-stopping prowess, while Hunter's is his pass-rushing attitude. Both men did well in that regard, with PFF scores of 67.3 and 68.6 respectively. Yet, neither man could go to the left, to borrow a basketball term.
Anderson's pass rush was non-existent, which is part of the reason why the Colts were able to torch the Texans' defense on just nine passes. He couldn't lay a hand on the Colts' quarterback, which is a problem when you look at the fact he's going to demand a major payday sooner rather than later. If he can't stop opposing quarterbacks, who are slipping all over the place, from throwing the ball, he won't be worth that or any contract he gets.
Hunter, on the other hand, was swallowed hole against the run. This is a shame, as the Colts didn't really get much traction at all running the ball. At least against anyone other than Hunter. Posting just a 29.7 on PFF against the run, the Texans prized offseason signing can't afford to keep looking so bad against the run. Especially against better teams. Now, the Bears aren't those "better" teams, but they do intend to run a lot. So this could be an issue.