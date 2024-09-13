Derek Stingley and 3 other Houston Texans who need a bounce-back game against the Chicago Bears
By Chad Porto
LT Laremy Tunsil
The Houston Texans offensive line was a wreck in 2023 but a lot of people wanted to lie to themselves about the quality of the unit coming into 2024. We all thought that if they were good at anything, it'd be pass-blocking. After one week, that appears to not be the case. The Texans' o-line was abused by a Colts team that few people expected to see much pass-rushing aptitude out of. We knew they'd be hard to move, but that dynamic?
Against C.J. Stroud? Who would've thought, certainly not us? Tunsil was one of the worst, failing fairly often to keep his guy in front of him to the tune of a PFF pass-blocking score of 47.1. He's one of the five best players on the whole team or is supposed to be, so no excuses. He's now going to have a tougher task to deal with as the Chicago Bears defense is being seen as a unit that's either on par with the Colts or better. If that's the case, then Tunsil has a lot to worry about come Sunday.
Especially if a repeat performance is expected.