DeMeco Ryans believes the referees messed up on Sunday
If DeMeco Ryans gets his way, the NFL will admit the refs messed up.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans were bested by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a game that many believe got away from the good guys due to bad officiating. Now, blaming the refs for losing a game isn't something that should be the default reaction. The players have to play the game the best way possible and deal with the obstacles that are thrown against them. You're going to have games were you get bad calls, that's the NFL.
But some are a bit more peeved about this specific outing, as it not only seemed to be over some "ticky-tack" interactions, but many are crediting the calls with why the Texans loss. That and two blown kicks from kicker Matt Ammendola. The Texans, in actuality, just didn't come out of the gates well, and they fell behind. It was a tough loss, but it's not the end of the season for the Texans.
Still, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't believe that his players deserved some, if not many of the calls he got on Sunday. So he's going to challenge them. And while the league won't overturn the loss, there is a possibility that the NFL and its crews admit that there were some blown calls that didn't belong.
It's also possible that they double down. Now, it's not clear what calls are being submitted from the 24-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Houston's head coach did tell reporters (via the Houston Chronicles), that he would submit some plays. Saying;
"We'll let the league handle that from that perspective."
We're just not sure which ones. And considering how the fans reacted, it's likely that we're going to be seeing a lot of pass interference calls up for a challenge. It's not going to change things, however, and the Texans may be better off not wasting the time.