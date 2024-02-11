DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik got robbed of their year end awards
The Houston Texans coaches should've won the Coaches of the Year award.
By Chad Porto
The NFL Honors event was a fun night for just about all fans of football. Lamar Jackson fans got to see him win another MVP, while Cleveland Browns fans saw Myles Garrett win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. The Houston Texans took home two awards, with C.J. Stroud winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and his teammate Will Anderson Jr. winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Yet, the Browns snagged two more awards that may have rightfully gone to the Texans, with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski edging out DeMeco Ryans to win the Head Coach of the Year Award. All the while, Jim Schwartz, the Browns defensive coordinator, won the Assistant Coach of the Year Award, edging out Bobby Slowik.
Stefanski and Ryans were the only two coaches who were really in contention for the award. Stefanski guided the Browns to the playoffs with four different starting quarterbacks, one of whom, Joe Flacco, won the Comeback Player of the Year Award over rightful winner Baker Mayfield. That turnover, coupled with an injury to Nick Chubb made Stefanski an obvious candidate for the award, but Ryans turned around a franchise that was far from glamorous. Guiding them and a stable of rookie players back to relevance, which included the playoffs and the AFC South title.
Despite that, Stefanski edged out Ryans in the voting. Ryans and Stefanski tied with 165 total points, the usual threshold for victory in the awards, but Stefanski won the tiebreaker, 21 first-place votes to 20 first-place votes for Ryan.
Dan Campbell came in third with 33 points, Kyle Shanahan and Jim Harbaugh with 26 points, Sean McVay had 21 points, Mike Tomlin had five, Shane Steichen had four, Matt LaFleur had two, while Todd Bowles, Mike McDaniel, and Sean McDermott had one.
Schwartz solidly won the Assistant Coach of the Year, winning with 160 points. The next closest coach was Mike MacDonald with 94. Ben Johnson had 65, then your very own Bobby Slowik had 53. Todd Monken had 46 then, Steve Spagnuolo had 16, Raheem Morris had six, Dan Quinn had four, Brian Flores had three, Dave Canales had two, and Steve Wilks had one.