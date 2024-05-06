DeMeco Ryan's response to JJ Watt seems to speak volumes
By Chad Porto
For days now, the Houston Texans fandom has been buzzing with the possibility of the franchise's greatest player, J.J. Watt, returning for one more season. Watt told fans recently that he'd be open to returning to the Texans if former teammate and current head coach of the Texans DeMeco Ryans "needed" him. It seemed odd, as he retired still very much on top of the game, and it seemed like he truly felt done.
Then Watt made the comment. Having retired just in 2022, Watt isn't too far from his last game. The seven-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and Texans all-time great retired in 2022 after signing with the Arizona Cardinals following the close of the 2020 NFL season. He left the Texans in hopes of chasing a Super Bowl title. A title that never came.
So his comments about his willingness to return to the game aren't so far-fetched. He loved the Texans, but they weren't competing anymore and he wanted to be somewhere that was. It's a bit surprising but nonetheless exciting to hear him say he's got something left in the tank essentially and would be willing to play for Ryans.
Ryans, to his credit, is not shooting down Watt returning to the Texans. Speaking to the media on Monday, via Sean Pendergast's Twitter/X account, Ryans made it clear; he wants Watt back. He went on to say plainly;
"I need him now! Anytime J.J. Watt's ready to go, I'm ready to go."
If Watt is serious that that the only thing holding him back from a return to the NFL after a one-year retirement is Ryans' saying so, then what are we waiting for? Ryans has now said exactly what Watt needed to hear, and if Watt was serious, we should be expecting to hear about Watt's return any day now.