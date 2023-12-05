Defeating Jets secondary is a big step for C.J Stroud and Houston Texans' offense
Stout defensive tandems are hard to find in the NFL. General Managers do their best to use draft capital wisely to ensure success in the future. Few groups have earned the privilege of becoming a part of the league's prestigious history. Richard Sherman and the "Legion of Boom" terrorized opponents in years prior. Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed are replicating the Seahawk's effort. They plan to disrupt C.J. Stroud and capture an unexpected win on Sunday.
How will Bobby Slowik's receiving core upstage the Jets' secondary?
Houston Texans WR core have a big responsibility this week
DeMeco Ryans is experiencing a phenomenal first year as a Head Coach. His leadership turned a doomed franchise into a playoff contender. Efficient contributions from his rookie quarterback keep the Texans above water this season. Nico Collins and Noah Brown assist the young gunslinger and reap the benefits of hard work. Dell (7th) and Collins (12th) rank within the league's top fifteen in touchdown receptions by receiver. They've combined for 65% of Stroud's touchdown passes (13) with more games left on the schedule.
A fractured fibula will sideline Dell for the remainder of the season. His absence is a blow for a thriving offense. Other playmakers will step up to fill No.3's role. Noah Brown missed two games with a knee injury but expects to lace up this weekend. He ranks second in yards per catch (16.8) among Houston's receivers heading into Week 14. Bobby Slowik must find ways to utilize Brown against a stingy defensive group.
The Jets Secondary is C.J Stroud's biggest test of his young career
An unforgiving season has forced Robert Saleh's group to remain optimistic. They've lost five consecutive games and are looking forward to the off-season. Jeff Ulbrich's defense remains resilient despite circumstances. His group ranks first in coverage (92.7) and fifth in defensive grading heading into Week 14. New York relies heavily on Sauce Gardner (83.4) and D.J Reed (83.5) to torment opposing gunslingers. They rank within the top ten in coverage among their peers and look forward to facing off against Houston's rookie.
We expect inexperienced quarterbacks to make mistakes when the stakes are high. DeMeco Ryans' unit thrives because C.J. Stroud welcomes adversity. He's limited foul-ups - earning a 4:1 touchdown to interception ratio with few games left on the schedule. Stroud ranks 10th in offensive grading (85.4) and 12th in passing ratings (81.2).
A victory against the New York Jets does not say much on paper. Fans expect Houston to capitalize on a weaker team during a pivotal part of the campaign. Defeating an elite defense will require more than a better overall record. Bobby Slowik's offense must score points and move the ball efficiently. If C.J. Stroud performs well, the Texans will have a great afternoon. The rookie will rely on his receiving core to make plays in clutch moments.