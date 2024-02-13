Dalton Schultz wants to remain with the Houston Texans and we agree
The Houston Texans would be wise to keep Dalton Schultz
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are going to need to keep some of their pending free agents. The team has scores of expiring contracts ranging from stars like Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman, all the way to surprises like Derek Barnett. The team can't possibly hope to replace them with similar or better talent, so re-signing a good chunk of those players is in order.
One of those players they may not be able to do better replacing is tight end Dalton Schultz. He had over 600 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns with the Texans, while also being one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the league. Not just in the league, but Schultz was one of the better run-blockers on the team.
He lived to every bit of the guaranteed $6.25 million that he signed for this past offseason and now it's time for the Texans to extend Schultz, and luckily for the club, the tight end wants to stay. Speaking on SportsRadio 610's The Drive with Stoerner and Hughley (via ProFootballRumors) Schultz made it clear that he was very interested in returning to the club, saying;
"I’d love to be in Houston. There’s no doubt about that. I loved my time. Special organization, special quarterback. Love the scheme, love the coaches, I’ve loved everything about Houston. I’m confident that we can find some common ground.”
The Texans better be feeling the same about Schultz. The possibility of finding a better pass catcher than him does exist. The possibility of finding a better blocker than him exists as well. The possibility of finding someone who's better at both blocking and catching, while not costing more than him does not exist.
Any other tight end that you go and get is going to be a downgrade to some degree, in some kind of way. He may excel at something that Schultz didn't, but you'd be giving up something in the back end. Keeping Schultz is a priority, and should be treated as such.