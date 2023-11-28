Claiming Derek Barnett was a good call for the Houston Texans
The Houston Texans tried to get better this week by claiming Derek Barnett
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans couldn't get to the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence even once on Sunday, failing to sack him at all. The Texans did land a couple of shots on him, but for the most part, one of the worst pass-blocking offensive lines in the NFL was able to protect Lawrence. A pretty clear sign that the Texans need help getting after the quarterback.
And that's what they tried to get on Monday, by claiming former Philadelphia Eagle defensive end Derek Barnett off of waivers. Barnett was waived after struggling to not only live up to his lofty billing as a first-round pick but also struggling to fit in with the current Eagles' system. He's hardly played this year, playing in just two games, mostly due to injury issues.
Now Barnett is off to the Texans, where the hope is that the former first-round pick is going to find a second act to his story. Barnett's history of injuries, and struggles to emerge as an elite player make his acquisition a tepid one at best, but one with potential.
The Texans need help getting after the quarterback, that's just the reality here, and even trading up for Will Anderson Jr. didn't seem to help the situation much, even if Anderson is a solid player so far as a rookie, but neither Anderson nor Barnett is going to turn into J.J. Watt.
Instead, this is a move of desperation, which is fair, as the Texans are desperate for any help they can get generating pressure. Barnett may not be a great fit for the Texans and he may not play well at all, but the Texans are hopeful that he's going to be able to provide some sort of relief for the problems that plague Houston so far this season.