C.J. Stroud's exchange with Jaylon Johnson is a must-see for Texans fans
It's always fun when your team's quarterback talks a little smack and can actually back it up. Fortunately, C.J. Stroud is that kind of quarterback. Not only did he give Caleb Williams a pep talk following the game, but the Houston Texans signal-caller also had some fun gassing up Chicago Bears defender Jaylon Johnson during the Week 2 match-up.
Stroud was seen approaching Johnson during the game and telling the Bears cornerback to stop revealing his secrets on Richard Sherman's podcast. He's referring to when Johnson was talking to Sherman about an interception he had against the Vikings and what went into him securing that pick.
Stroud said to Johnson "You ain't slick, brother. You ain't getting me. You ain't getting me!" and the camera shifts back to Johnson, who looks baffled by the exchange.
C.J. Stroud was having a blast talking smack to Jaylon Johnson in Week 2
Hey, at least Stroud backs up his trash talk, unlike so many other players in the league. He finished this game with 260 yards through the air and a touchdown with zero picks. Stroud has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league at taking care of the football, only throwing five interceptions as a rookie in 2023.
Johnson is a great cornerback too, which makes this exchange that much cooler. It shows that Stroud is looking everywhere to get the edge on opposing players and it was clear that his words surprised Johnson. The Bears corner didn't know how to respond when Stroud told him he knew all of his tricks.
It's moments like these that make it even more fun to root for Stroud and it's awesome to have him as the quarterback of the Houston Texans. Here's to hoping for more trash talk sequences like this from C.J. Stroud.