Chiefs are suddenly the perfect trade partner for Texans
By Ryan Heckman
Earlier in the offseason, the Houston Texans made a couple of moves at wide receiver.
First, the team traded for Buffalo Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs. And then, later on, Houston dealt for former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek.
The wide receiver room is stacked, at this point in the offseason, and that's a good problem to have. You can never have too much talent, just in case of an injury.
Speaking of injury, the Kansas City Chiefs also found themselves a shiny, new weapon when they brought in Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. However, in Brown's debut preseason action with the Chiefs, he suffered an injury after making his very first catch.
On Tuesday, news broke that Brown's injury would now keep him out at least a month. Will the Chiefs make a move?
if Kansas City wanted to try and make a move, they'd call Houston immediately. After all, the wide receiver room is far too deep to keep everyone at the position.
Texans better not give Patrick Mahomes an assist after latest injury news
Sure, it's going to be impossible to keep eight wide receivers. Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, John Metchie III, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and Ben Skowronek can't co-exist. Eight roster spots dedicated to wideouts simply isn't realistic.
Someone has to go, and more than likely, it'll be more than one of the above names as the Texans will realistically keep six.
The argument can be made for the Texans to, at the very least, try and get something in return for one or two of those receivers. Yet, if they're thinking of helping out the defending champs, Houston needs to think again.
Nick Caserio has done a wonderful job this offseason at putting together a talented roster on both sides of the ball. The last thing he should do is throw an assist to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. When it comes down to the wire, Caserio and the coaching staff will have to make necessary cuts.
Yes, the Chiefs have an opportunity to claim one or two of their receivers off waivers. At the same time, Kansas City is last in waiver order, being the defending champions. So, Houston could take their chances in releasing a couple of wide receivers, in hopes that they'll land on another team.
Any team but the Chiefs, right?
One more thing: if the Chiefs and Texans did make a trade for someone like Woods, or maybe even Metchie, the compensation likely wouldn't be more than a seventh-round pick. Is it worth helping the Chiefs en route to a three-peat for a mere seventh rounder?
I don't think so.