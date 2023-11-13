CJ Stroud still undervalued in MVP odds after dazzling performance vs. Bengals
CJ Stroud's MVP odds have skyrocketed in recent weeks.
If the NFL regular season ended today, your Houston Texans would be in the playoffs, sitting in the No. 7 seed after taking down the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.
Vibes are high in Houston nowadays. Not only do you have a young and exciting team along with their coach of the future, but you also officially have a franchise quarterback. C.J. Stroud has been amazing this season. He is a virtual lock to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at -2000 and we should starting taking him seriously as an MVP candidate.
Unfortunately, oddsmakers don't quite feel the same.
CJ Stroud NFL MVP odds
Heading into Week 11, C.J. Stroud is down at +2000 to win NFL MVP. There are five quarterbacks with shorter odds, including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen.
Let's take a look at some numbers. Stroud is leading all NFL quarterbacks in passing yards per game, averaging 291.8. He has also thrown just two interceptions on the year, significantly fewer than the five quarterbacks above him on the list of odds.
If there's one knock against him, it's his 61.6 completions percentage, but he's still making the most of his throws, ranking third in yards per pass attempt (8.3) and second in yards per completion (13.4).
It's about time that oddsmakers put some respect on his name and move him up the board.
