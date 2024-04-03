Best memes and tweets about blockbuster Stefon Diggs trade
The news was big. But the Tweets? The Tweets are bigger.
The NFL really has no chill.
After, like, a month of non-stop news about different free agency signings, early April was looking like a welcome reprieve. Things pick up towards the end of the month when the Draft kicks off, but for the next couple weeks, there would be peace.
Not in Houston though! The Texans made plenty of major headlines on Wednesday, trading for Bills' star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. There was plenty of fall out from the ground-shaking move, but more importantly, there were plenty of Tweets. So many tweets.