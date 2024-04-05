Assessing Stefon Diggs Fit in the Texans' Locker Room for 2024
There has been multiple reports about Stefon Diggs and his attitude on the field, will he fit well in the Texans locker room.
By Tyler Lyman
Back in Minnesota before he got traded to the Bills Stefon Diggs had a pretty bad attitude and requested a trade simply because he was scared of being the wide receiver two. Now it's being said that Diggs will end up being the number two receiver, behind Nico Collins. There was a lot of drama in Buffalo in 2023, most of it seemed to revolve around Diggs.
At some point he was seen screaming at his quarterback, Josh Allen on the sideline. Josh Allen himself even said that he was tired of some of the drama. Tuesday night, Diggs seemed to take a shot at Allen, replying on social media to someone who said a “top-tier receiver” is not “essential” to the franchise quarterback’s success, Diggs said: “You sure?”
Some could say though that his actions in Buffalo could be justified, Josh Allen was known to constantly turn the ball over, and the Bills just couldn't find a way to win in the Divisional Round or even make it past the AFC Championship. I mean put yourself in that situation, you're supposed to be a star on the field at all times, but your quarterback can't get the ball to you.
Will these problems continue and bleed through into Houston? I think it's pretty possible, he's going to be wide receiver two, which hasn't been in many years. By now he's probably used to being "that" guy. But I will say though I think it's also possible that this problem won't follow to Houston. C.J. Stroud is a much different quarterback, he only threw 5 interceptions last season, which is a whole lot less compared to Josh Allen's 18 interceptions in 2023. Also, the Texans have a chance to win a lot next year, they went from bottom of the league to winning a playoff game in just one season.
It might end up being a problem next season with Diggs's attitude but with how much different the quarterback situation is in Houston it shouldn't end up becoming a problem.