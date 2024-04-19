Are we seeing glimpses of the Houston Texans new uniforms?
The Houston Texans are about a week away from releasing their new uniforms but we're getting hints of them already.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have promised some new uniforms for the 2024 season, and while we saw a glimpse of them in March, they left a lot to be desired. However, when Cal McNair leaked the look of the uniforms in March, it appeared as though he released the worst of the four designs.
The dark blue and white jerseys were compared to the Atlanta Falcons' current jerseys, which wasn't a compliment. But the team seems to be embracing the idea of "The voices of H-Town".
So the "H-Town" concept is definitely the driving force around the redesign of the uniforms. Which you can see further below.
At about 6:01 in the above video, you can a logo behind the player, that says "H-Town" on it in some unique font. That color scheme and style seem to match an early leak of the helmets seen below. In the video, you can see the same stylized "H" as the new logo on the side of the helmet. Though these are not the main helmets, the alternates.
The helmet video seems to be confirmed as authentic by the Texans Twitter/X account posting a photo of McNair with the dog Tex, and on his head is the same stylized "H".
The helmets aren't the only ones getting leaked, allegedly. In another post online, we see a layout of four jerseys, a dark blue and orange, a dark blue and white, the white always, and an orange and blue jersey. It should be noted that we can't confirm or deny that these are the actual leaked jerseys, but it seems very likely that when we get the formal announcement on April 24, 2024, these are the four designs they'll unveil.
After all, the white ones in this image are dead ringers for the uniforms that McNair released. These are fantastic-looking concepts and if they look this good in person, the Texans may just have a look that really turns heads.