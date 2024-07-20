Are Super Bowl predictions a step too far for the Houston Texans?
By Chad Porto
There's no denying that the Houston Texans have one of the best rosters in the NFL right now. They added All-Pro talents like Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter, while also trying to fortify just about every position on the team to some degree. Barring injuries, this is a team that is expected to produce at a high level and be one of the NFL's most promising squads.
Many people are expecting very nominal things for a squad with this type of talent. Things like a winning record, a repeat of being AFC South champions, a playoff bid, etc. Yet, some believe this is a team that can make it to the AFC Championship Game. A far more expected prediction for the type of talent this squad has. Yet, others still are predicting a Texans appearance in the Super Bowl.
Even fewer still, but still shockingly more than we would have thought, are picking the Texans to win the Super Bowl. Bleacher Report was one of the few to start the trend, picking the Texans to go over the Detroit Lions in the biggest game of the year. It would be the first time either club got to the last game of the year, so it'd likely be quite the spectacle.
Yet, we thought that was an outlier, but our sibling site, NFL Spin Zone, not only predicted the Texans to go to the Super Bowl but also win the biggest game of the year.
Now, they did present the win as a "bold prediction", but still, it's worth asking if so many people think the Texans are that good. The team was good last year, and the signings and trades should have made the team better, but we still have to see if all the moves were good ones. Would the likes of Diggs fit with the new receiver room? Is Hunter going to regress? Is the playbook on how to manage C.J. Stroud out for all to see?
There are too many lingering questions that we don't know the answer to just yet. While a Super Bowl win is very much possible, we don't think we should get ahead of ourselves just yet until we see what this new-look Texans squad can do.