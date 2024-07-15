A Houston Texans Super Bowl win? What are the odds
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are a team many are talking about as a Super Bowl favorite for the 2024 season. With such a young team, a rebuilt secondary, new additions to the roster and no longer being a dark horse, we need to see that this team is not just as good as the 2023 variant but better for us to make such a bold decree. It's too easy to get lost in hype and speculation. We have to know that this team is better than its 2023 counterpart.
We believe them to be, to be clear, but we don't like to take a stance of decreeing something that can't possibly be known without seeing something tangible on the field. Yet, we seem to be the only one thinking this, as outlet after outlet has labeled the Texans not only a Super Bow contender but a Super Bowl favorite in many cases.
Bleacher Report is the latest to do this, listing them as the fourth-most likely team to go to the Super Bowl, among teams who have never won the big game before. The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Detroit Lions are all ahead of the Texans.
For right now, that seems fair. The Bills, Bengals, and Lions all have more fortified teams, with more experienced quarterbacks at the helm. Making their case to finally win the Super Bowl a stronger one. Considering the Bills are a perennial AFC Championship contender, and the Bengals have already been to the big game, expecting them to break through and go back isn't unexpected. Both squads have been to the Super Bowl before, even before the Joe Burrow era in Cincinnati.
The same can't be said for the Lions. They've never gone to a Super Bowl, let alone won one. Same with the Texans. They're in pretty rare company, as only four teams have never gone to the Super Bowl. That would include the Lions, Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Cleveland Browns.
Maybe 2024 will finally be the year for the Texans.