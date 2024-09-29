Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Jaguars today?
The Houston Texans dropped their first game of the season last week, getting blown out by the Minnesota Vikings to fall to 2-1 on the year. They're still in first place in the AFC South, however, so things could be worse.
Just ask the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 0-3 on the year and are coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football. The Jags need a win but if they want to avoid dropping to 0-4, they'll have to beat the Texans in Houston, and Texans fans are hoping that doesn't happen.
Who is in the broadcast booth and who is the head referee for this AFC South showdown?
Announcers for Texans vs. Jaguars
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Andrew Catalon
- Color Commentators: Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
- Sideline Reporter: A.J. Ross
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Texans aren't getting the A team, the B team, or even the C team this week. After all, they're facing an 0-3 Jags team and this game hopefully has the makings of another Jags blowout loss.
Referees for Texans vs. Jaguars
Head Referee: Tra Blake
The head ref for the Texans/Jaguars game will be Tra Blake, who started as a side and field judge in the league in 2020. He served as an umpire during the 2021 season and then was promoted to head ref in 2022. He was the head official in two Texans games in 2023 and Houston went 0-2 in those games. On a positive note, the Jags were 0-1 in games where Blake was the head official.
Time & Channel for Texans vs. Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, September 29th
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
- Channel: CBS