A potentially disgruntled linebacker would be the perfect target for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are lacking a little at the linebacker position. They did add a little help at the position but they're lacking overall. Yes, Azeez Al-Shaair may help against the run game, but as he's now being looked at as an outside linebacker, his value has taken a ding. Christian Harris has shown a little growth over the last year but he's far from elite, and then you have Henry To'oto'o, who wasn't good at all last season. They could use some help there.
Especially if that help comes in the form of a versatile, multi-faceted outside linebacker, with several Pro Bowl nods to his name and an All-Pro spot. That linebacker is current New England Patriots and former Baltimore Ravens player, Matthew Judon.
Judon seems to be on the outs in New England. Unsatisfied with his current contract, and looking for a new deal, Judon appears to be sitting out of camp currently. To the point that his coach, Jerod Mayo was seen having an "animated" conversation with the star player. Things look bleak for the Pats keeping Judon, as it's becoming clear the Patriots aren't going to give him a new deal.
Why go through all this drama to just give him a new contract now? Judodn is in the final year of his current deal and it's looking like he's going to try and get paid one way or another before the season. While injuries did hamper him in 2023, many expect him to return to form. If he does, why shouldn't the Texans try and land the star player?
The Texans just got dealt a rough hand to close out July when it was revealed that Denico Autry would miss the first six games of the season due to a PED issue. The Texans need some pass-rushing help now, and Judon could help with that need. The Texans already had a rough interior situation and it doesn't seem like anyone out there could help in that regard, so finding someone to help elsewhere makes the next most logical sense.
Judon would give the Texans another elite pass-rusher and would make the team's defense truly scary to prepare for.