7 players that need to prove their worth during the offseason practices
By Chad Porto
CB Jeff Okudah
If we're talking about guys who were losers coming out of the NFL Draft, Jeff Okudah would be that guy. The Houston Texans drafted cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Calen Bullock. The defensive back room is getting crowded and Okudah isn't exactly a good player. He made sense prior to the draft to sign as the team needed depth and he happened to provide that as well as potential. Yet, as the winter turned to spring, the Texans dashed Okudah's hopes of starting or even getting major reps.
Now he'll fight for the third or fourth cornerback spot. A far cry from where he was within the Texans this past March. Some places were even suggesting that Okudah could start for the Texans, a pretty low bar but even one that Okudah couldn't pass. He wasn't a great player before stopping in Houston and the team wasn't going to rely on a player that many others saw as a bust.
He could prove us all wrong, but that's not likely to happen.