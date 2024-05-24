7 players that need to prove their worth during the offseason practices
By Chad Porto
WR John Metchie III
You gotta feel for John Metchie III. A player who was so good he got drafted by the NFL and CFL in the same season. Why not? He was a standout at Alabama and many saw him with a ton of upside. You don't go to Alabama or get drafted in the second round if you don't. The sad reality is, upside or not, Metchie is no longer the most promising player on the roster.
Nor is currently good enough to make the roster as it stands. Metchie, off of production alone, is maybe the seventh-best receiver. Maybe sixth. With Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Noah Brown, Robert Woods, Ben Skoronek, and Xavier Hutchinson all on the team currently, you can't blame anyone for thinking Metchie could be the guy to get cut.
He's got talent and upside, but with the team so stacked at receiver, it's hard to imagine the team keeping him on the roster unless he shows off in camp and summer practice. The hope is that Metchie does in fact rebound and return to the form that's expected of him. It's not his fault he got sick and missed a full year, but the Texans have to carry the players who are ready to compete and if Metchie isn't that guy, he will get cut.