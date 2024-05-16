6 biggest takeaways from the Houston Texans 2024 schedule
By Chad Porto
Three day rest from Week 16 to week 17
Arguably the worst part about the schedule is the fact that the Houston Texans are getting boned. In a move that makes no sense, the Houston Texans will have just three days off from the Week 16 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, to the Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. That's not enough time in between football games, and everyone knows it. It's pretty obvious the NFL doesn't care about the health and well-being of its athletes, or it wouldn't be taxing them to this degree.
Yet, here we are.
The NFL isn't going to change, they have no reason to. They care about the bottom line far more than they care about anything else. At the bottom of that list, is the player's health and wellness. So it's not surprising that the Texans and Ravens will have to meet on just a few day's rest for a game that will likely be forgettable and probably will involve two teams with little to play for.
It makes so little sense that the NFL can't extend the season by one week, give teams two bye weeks, and schedule Wednesday and Thursday games coming out of a bye week.