6 biggest takeaways from the Houston Texans 2024 schedule
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans preseason and regular season games have been revealed for the 2024 NFL season. The opponents have long been known but now we know when and where the games are going to happen. The schedule is one of the more complicated aspects of the NFL preseason, with intense consideration put into every game, every start time, every channel, and even what day the game falls on.
The Texans, as one of the rising teams in the NFL, got themselves one robust-looking schedule. The team will play a lot of prime-time games, and even a holiday, all a byproduct of having a team as good as they have, plus having a starting quarterback as vaunted and respected as C.J. Stroud.
Stroud's emergence as a possible superstar in the league is a major driving force for the Texans' schedule and why it looks the way it does, and while there's a lot of hoopla over the miles traveled and the opponent's win-loss record from 2023, the Texans actually got a favorable looking schedule.
It may not seem that way, but the Texans aren't exactly leaving the timezone all that often, just crossing over eight all season. Not only that, but the win-loss record from 2023, the basis of the strength of the schedule, is likely to always change. Half of the good teams the Texans are set to face will fall apart for one reason or another, so it's not a fair barometer to measure expectations by.
We're going to dig deeper, looking at the biggest aspects of the schedule, and ranking them from least significant to most significant. These are all significant aspects of the season, mind you, but some are more so.