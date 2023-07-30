5 unexpected free agent signings Houston Texans could still make happen
- Kwon Alexander could be a great veteran to have at linebacker
- Yannick Ngakoue can still be very productive on the Texans
- Cameron Brate could be the answer at tight end
Cameron Brate
The final player is tight end Cameron Brate, who for the first time in his 10-year career could be looking to play for another team than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brate would join the Bucs as an undrafted free agent before the 2014 season and over nine seasons played in 126 games with 273 receptions, 2,857 receiving yards and 33 receiving touchdowns.
The Texans this offseason improved the position by signing Dalton Schultz, which might end up being one of the best moves in the entire NFL with a one-year deal worth only $6 million. However, after Schultz, the depth chart is a little more uncertain with the most notable player being Brevin Jordan.
If the Texans want to bring in another veteran to back up Dalton Schultz, then Cameron Brate makes a lot of sense for this offense and the position. He has played with some great quarterbacks, like Tom Brady, but also knows how to be a reliable target for rookie quarterbacks. Some of Brate's best seasons were in 2016 and 2017, which was the second and third season for former first-round pick Jameis Winston.
The addition of Cameron Brate could help solidify the tight end position and give the Houston Texans some veteran depth if needed during the season.