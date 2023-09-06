5 storylines to watch in Houston Texans' Week 1 matchup
Does the Houston Texans offensive line begin to come together?
This has been a topic all off-season and now we will finally get a chance to see the Houston Texans offensive line in action in a game that matters. The problem is the new center, rookie Juice Scruggs was just placed on IR, as was guard Kenyon Green. In addition, right tackle Tytus Howard may or may not play, as he's listed as questionable.
The Texans may have three backup offensive linemen starting this week and that's not good news. This is a huge concern heading into this matchup with the Ravens, but the Texans will need to figure it out and hope the fill-ins can get the job done.
Everything on the offensive side of the ball is dependent on the offensive line. If the line struggles and the Ravens can wreak havoc in Houston's backfield, it will be a long day for Stroud and the Texans running game.