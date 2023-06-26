5 star players the Houston Texans could’ve drafted in the past five years
By Brett Hawn
Fred Warner
Since being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft, Fred Warner has developed into one of if not the best middle linebackers in the National Football League. Imagine an alternate reality if the Houston Texans were able to get their hands on him.
Despite the Houston Texans not having a first or second-round pick, due to a move up to select franchise signal-caller Deshaun Watson and the offloading of the hideous Brock Osweiller contract, they still had a chance at the standout linebacker. Instead, they opted to address the secondary.
Justin Reid ended up being a fine selection for the Houston Texans at pick no. 68 and produced four quality seasons for the team before moving on to Kansas City last year, but there will always be that lingering what-if.
Employing a prime Fred Warner in the middle of a Texans defense in desperate need of linebacker help would drastically help improve the overall performance of the unit. Instead, we are left to wonder what could’ve been had the Texans turned in a different slip.