5 of the worst performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
DT Kurt Hinish
The undrafted defensive tackle out of Notre Dame, Kurt Hinish was anything but impressive. The College of Notre Dame usually demands star-caliber talent to join their hollowed halls, so to see Hinish perform so poorly is a bit shocking. Yes, he was a star-caliber undrafted player, but he was adequate last preseason. He struggled last season, however. So badly did he struggle that many thought he'd be gone before the 2024 preseason rolled around.
He was not and here we are. Hinish may be safe from getting cut only because of how shallow the position is and how little the Texans seem to care about upgrading it before the regular season starts. It's unlikely anyone else is coming in anytime soon and with the fact that there's already on defensive tackle getting cut according to our list. Combine that with the fact that Denico Autry has been suspended, and Hinish may just survive this round of cuts.
Still, he may get 86ed, after all, he did post a PFF score of 41.8; fourth-worst on defense. We're not counting C.J. Henderson, however, as he's only played five snaps.