5 of the worst performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
LB Jamal Hill
Another rookie on the list. Another disappointment of the preseason for the rookie class of 2024. Blake Fisher, however, was a shocker to see him play so poorly. Jamal Hill? Not so much. Hill was a later pick for the Houston Texans, being drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He had a huge hurdle to clear just to make the team this season, let alone make any sizeable impact.
So his poor showing this offseason isn't the most shocking thing ever. Still, some labeled Hill as a potential draft steal and the hope was that he could come in and fight for a starting position. Considering how poor the team's linebacking corps was last season. Not to mention, how shallow the talent pool was this season.
He hasn't made a play for a starting job, in fact he's tending so far the other way he's one of my picks to be cut. He posted a PFF score of just 39.4, and considering he's someone who was going up against third and fourth-string players, that's a pretty unacceptable number. He didn't impress anyone and it would be shocking to see him still on the team come the final cut day.