5 of the worst performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
DT McTelvin Agim
The Houston Texans picked up McTelvin Agim this offseason for one reason and one reason only; he was a former third-round pick. A former third-round pick at a position of need on the team. The defensive tackles are pretty shallow, and Agim seemed like a nice bet. Except, he's failed to catch on with the Denver Broncos or the Indianapolis Colts, so his arrival with the Texans seemed more like a last stop on the tour than anything else.
The Texans were a team with a desperate need at the position Agim played; if he couldn't make it here, he couldn't make it anywhere. After all, the bar to clear is quite low. With that said, he still couldn't clear it. Pro Football Focus scored his performances poorly.
He was the worst-rated player on the team with a score of 30.5. He failed to impress in every category but one, which was pass-rushing. That sounds like a pretty ok thing to succeed in. Like being able to hit 50 home runs in the MLB, but only having a .191 batting average. Except, this is more like hitting .171 in the Majors and hitting 12 home runs.
His pass rushing score was only 55.4.