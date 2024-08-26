5 of the worst performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
FB Nick Bawden
He only had one game to his name, but Nick Bawden was actively a hindrance for the Houston Texans. Considering the team was mostly playing against third and fourth-stringers, you would hope that Bawden would show up and put on a good performance. Especially considering what was at stake for him. Yet, Bawden failed to make any sort of positive impact.
Competing on a roster with two other fullbacks, incumbent Andrew Beck and second-stringer Troy Hairston, you would hope that Bawden would be able to put on an outing that puts him in the best light possible. After all, so few teams run fullbacks anymore. Yet, Bawden went belly up in his only outing. Posting just a 45.6, Bawden failed to impress. Making matters worse, he didn't even showcase his attributes in any one aspect of the game.
Be it run blocking, pass blocking, running, or receiving. His best aspect was run blocking, but he only scored 62.3 according to PFF. A respectable number but nothing impressive. As decent as that was, his pass blocking was even worse, with a score of just 11.5 according to PFF.
Clearly, the team has better options at fullback and it seems like Beck may be secure in his job.