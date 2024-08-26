5 of the worst performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have some tough choices to make. The final cutdown day is Aug 27, 2024, and a lot of big names are expected to be axed between now and then. As of press time, the Houston Texans have not begun cutting guys in masse yet, but it's very likely to begin as early as Monday morning (the 26th), if not sooner. There may be guys already gone by the time this goes live.
It's entirely possible. considering the number of guys being cut, there are going to be a few names on that list that are surprising and some that aren't. We're looking at the roster of guys from top to bottom and trying to find out, regardless of where on the depth chart they are, who should be cut from the roster solely based on their preseason performances.
Some guys like Jawhar Jordan were anything but impressive but didn't make this list simply because there were far worse players on the team. Others, like Andrew Beck, aren't on the list because they only played a handful of plays in one game.
We looked at the size of the sample each player gave us, while also looking at their stats and Pro Football Focus scores as well. We cobbled them together to give us an idea of which five players from the preseason disappointed us the most, while also giving us five names to definitely cut if we were in charge.
Some names might be safe from being sent packing, but these are the five worst-performing players from the Houston Texans preseason outings.