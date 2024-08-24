5 of the best performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
WR Xavier Hutchinson
If guys like Robert Woods and John Metchie III get cut, it'll be due to Xavier Hutchinson. The former seventh-round pick had a very impressive preseason, going out and leading the team in receiving yards, first downs via reception, and receptions. He's had an exceptional summer and what makes him even more impressive is the fact that he's done it across the entire spectrum of quarterbacks that the Texans had.
It didn't matter who was throwing him the ball, he caught everything. While some guys may look good because of the preseason and the lower level of competition, some guys just look good. Hutchinson was one of those guys who just looked good against anyone and everyone. It's part of the reason why he's the guy to hold onto beyond so many others.
The Texans' depth at wide receiver was unexpected heading into the offseason and we're happy to see the team have such a problem to deal with.