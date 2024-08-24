5 of the best performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
RB/RET J.J. Taylor
There isn't a specific player in mind, but J.J. Taylor has earned a spot above guys like Jawhar Jordan and Dare Ogunbowale. Taylor and Cam Akers finished second and first respectively in rushing yards. Akers got 112 yards in the preseason, while Taylor reached 85 yards.
Taylor though isn't just on the list for his potential as a third-down running back, however. Taylor had more kickoff and punt returns (4) than anyone else on the team. He also made the most of his opportunities, with a 29-yard kick return in his first and only attempt on the preseason and then fielding three punt returns. He only achieved 15 yards on those three returns but that's just how it goes sometimes.
Taylor also was the only player to hit four attempts without a fair catch. Myles Bryant had four return attempts but two of them were fair catches. You would rather fair catch the punt as opposed to getting tagged and losing the ball via a fumble, but you would also rather get any positive yards as well.
Taylor showed he's a good enough runner and a good enough return man to make the team. Any other return man lacks the complete skillset that Taylor has. He's a capable running back and has value beyond just special teams. That's hard to find.