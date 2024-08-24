5 of the best performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
RB Cam Akers
When Cam Akers was signed, I didn't think he'd make the team. Now, not only should Akers make the team, but he should be the reason that Dameon Pierce doesn't. Akers has been everything that Pierce was advertised to be. The former Los Angeles Rams player has hit the line of scrimmage hard, and shown versatility by being an asset in the passing game, and by being a better blocker than Pierce.
Akers has the tools to succeed and the hope is that he's called on to be the number two back behind Joe Mixon. Now, it should be noted that Akers wasn't the only strong running back in contention for a spot that he may not have been in line to get beforehand.
British Brooks looked good over the last few weeks. At just a shy under 6'0 and nearly 230 lbs, Brooks is a compact bowling ball of chaos. Yet, Akers adds more to the overall game than Brooks does. As a better blocker and potential threat out of the backfield, you can't deny that Akers gives the team a wrinkle that they don't have otherwise.