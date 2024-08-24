5 of the best performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
QB Tim Boyle
No one should get the idea wrong. We're not advocating that Tim Boyle replace C.J. Stroud in the lineup. We're not even advocating for Boyle to replace Davis Mills as the team's backup (and yes, Mills should be the team's number two). No, we think Boyle should be the team's third quarterback, bumping Case Keenum to the unemployment line.
Boyle didn't always look great, but he did against the Los Angeles Rams. The same squad that Keenum looked lost against. Keenum went just 4-8 before being pulled for Boyle. If this was just the one game, then no, Boyle wouldn't be making the team, but Keenum hasn't looked good all preseason.
Boyle and Keenum completed about the same amount of passes, the same amount of touchdowns, and had roughly the same amount of yards per reception. That said, there are three reasons why Boyle makes the team over Keenum in my opinion.
- Boyle is younger.
- Boyle is less expensive.
- Boyle is more mobile.
They're roughly the same talent level of quarterbacks but Boyle seems to be on the upswing while Keenum is close to retirement. If the Texans keep three quarterbacks, it should be Stroud, Mills, and Boyle.