5 of the best performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have wrapped up their preseason with an impressive 3-1. They won their fourth and final game in the preseason against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams played the Texans tough, with both teams sitting a majority of their primary players. The Texans' backups were able to beat the Rams' backups to the tune of 17-15, behind an impressive outing from Tim Boyle.
Boyle replaced Case Keenum and threw two touchdowns to help the Texans get a win in their final exhibition game of the season. The regular season is now two weeks away, and decisions must be made. The Houston Texans have until Aug. 27, 2024, to decide who makes their opening day roster and the decesions will not be easy.
Too many guys looked good who shouldn't have. Guys who it would have been easy to cut and move on from looked like real players. All the while, guys with big contracts and high draft positions looked awful. It's just downright cuttable. Yet, the odds the better-performing players, who have easier-to-cut contracts or weren't high draft picks, beat out those lofty names is slim to none.
Still, we have five names that we believe have earned a spot on the 53-man roster, especially over some of the incumbants on the team. That's why we will go through the five names on the team who deserve a spot and tell you who they deserve it over.