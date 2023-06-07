5 Houston Texans players who could lose their jobs to rookies
Robert Woods / Desmond King II
The final two players I have included together because they could be losing their job to the same rookie, Texans' third-round pick Nathaniel "Tank" Dell. He was one of the smallest players in this year's draft at only 5'8" and 165 pounds but he makes up for the lack of size with exceptional speed with a 40-yard dash of 4.49 seconds.
The good news for Dell is that he already has a big fan on the team in C.J. Stroud, who less than 24 hours after being drafted by the Texans was lobbying for them to select Dell as he described in an interview with Matthew Berry. In this offense and his size, Dell is going to be a slot receiver and will likely move veteran Robert Woods, who signed as a free agent this offseason, down the depth chart.
The other veteran who could lose his job to Tank Dell is Desmond King II, who was the Texans' primary punt returner last season with 33 punt returns last season for an average of 9.4 yards per return. However, King doesn't have the same speed as Dell, who last season averaged 17 yards per punt return on nine returns.