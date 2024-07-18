5 free agents the Houston Texans still need for the offense
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are as close to ready as they can be. With training camp right around the corner and the subsequent preseason games that come with it, the Texans are hoping to have their entire team fully fleshed out and ready to go. Yet, as we head closer and closer to the start of the season, we're left wondering if the team is as good as it can be.
There are valid concerns involving the offensive line and it's potential this season. The running back room has left some concern and if Case Keenum is the best talent we have behind C.J. Stroud, we better hope that Stroud doesn't get hurt. Keenum can't win a game with his arm anymore. Someone like Davis Mills looks like the better option, but if he's not getting the start of Keenum, why should anyone think he's the right guy to back up Stroud?
So we have some concerns and luckily we have a few options we'd like the team to explore.
1. G Connor Williams; 2023 team - The Miami Dolphins
The Houston Texans' interior offensive line play in 2023 was awful. The team is relying heavily on guys like Juice Scruggs and Kenyon Green. Neither of whom have proven to be reliable starters. Connor Williams, a guard/center, is one of the better run-blockers in the NFL and is a free agent. He'd make a very unimpressive offensive line into one with a lot more credibility.
2. C Mason Cole; 2023 team - The Pittsburgh Steelers
A guy like Mason Cole would be the perfect compliment for Williams. He could fit in nicely at the center and provide an instant upgrade over what the team got from the position in 2023. Scruggs is set to start at center, but if he doesn't come out strong, then the team should consider Cole.
3. OT David Bakhtiari; 2023 team - The Green Bay Packers
Tytus Howard is expected to move back to right tackle in 2024, but if he doesn't return to form then the Houston Texans offense is in trouble. Howard is someone that the team needs to return to his pre-2023 form, something that may not happen. While David Bakhtiari isn't exactly reliable to be healthy, he is a better player than Howard if he can stay healthy. It wouldn't be the worst thing to bring in Bakhtiari as a backup and see if he can earn a spot.
4. RB Dalvin Cook; 2023 team(s) - New York Jets/Baltimore Ravens
Shockingly, Cook went from a near-elite running back in 2022 to unemployed in 2024. There may still be life in those legs, and considering the concerns over Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce, Cook could push the running back room to be better. Especially if Pierce continues to be ineffective. Cook is a pretty solid receiving option to boot, something that would give him a reason to be on the roster next to Mixon.
5. QB Ryan Tannehill; 2023 team - Tennessee Titans
Ryan Tannehill is on his last legs, but I'd still rather have him over Keenum. He's more athletic still than Keenum and has proven to be able to win with a lackluster offense around him. No one should think Tannehill can return to his Pro Bowl form at 35, but as far as a steady presence behind Stroud, you can't get much better than Tannehill currently. Certainly, he's an upgrade over Keenum.