5 free agents The Houston Texans should sign
The Houston Texans should be active in Free Agency this year.
Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore, who turns 34 in September, recently spent his 12th season in the league with the Dallas Cowboys last year. He finished the season with two INTs, one forced fumble, and 13 passes defended while starting in all 17 games. Gilmore proved he can still play CB at a high level, and pairing him with Derek Stingley will make for a very good secondary next season.
Whether it's Stephon Gilmore, or another CB, the Texans' priority on defense should be finding a good CB to pair with Derek Stingley. Last year, Steven Nelson was the starting CB next to Stingley, now they'll have to open up the checkbook while they still can to land a top-flight DB.
Gilmore likely accepts one-year deals for the latter part of his career, and Spotrac projects just that. At an approximate one-year/$11.1 M deal, Gilmore banks on a Super Bowl appearance/victory before riding off into the sunset.
Despite adding to the CB position through Free Agency, Houston likely goes to the draft to fill it out the rest of the way. Houston is currently looking at five CBs entering the open market. That would leave Houston with only four corners under contract.