5 free agents The Houston Texans should sign
The Houston Texans should be active in Free Agency this year.
Javon Kinlaw
I like Kinlaw for the Texans a lot. Kinlaw has his former DC in Houston, Demeco Ryans, and signing him likely doesn't break the bank, either. Spotrac projects his contract to be two years/$10.8M, a good number for a young DT in need of a change of scenery. The Texans need more depth in the interior, with four DTs projected to hit Free Agency.
Kinlaw totaled 70 tackles, five sacks, and one INT in his four years at San Francisco, Kinlaw's best season came in 2023, when he combined for 3.5 sacks six QB hits, and four TFLs. He likely won't start for Houston, but with all the depth IDL hitting Free Agency, Kinlaw will be a good depth addition for them, and he gets a fresh start with a familiar face on the coaching staff.
Kinlaw has a bit of an injury history, only playing in four games in 2021 due to an ACL injury that required surgery, and six in 2022 after suffering a setback in his ACL rehab. In 2023, he came back healthy and looked like he is ready to contribute to a team in need of depth on their DL. Houston will most likely look to the draft as well to fill this position