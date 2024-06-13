5 forgotten "star" quarterbacks who played for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
4. Jake Delhomme
As far as one-game wonders go, Jake Dellhomme may be the best in Texans' history. He played just one game for the Toros, coming in as a replacement for T.J. Yates. The starting quarterback was knocked out of the game after starting 4-4, and while the Texans lost 23-22, Delhomme did all he could to get the team the win. He found Andre Johnson for a late fourth-quarter touchdown, bringing the score to 23-22. Instead of tying the game, and going to overtime, then-head coach Gary Kubiak opted for a two-point conversion. The Texans failed and would end up losing the game.
Still, Delhomme went 18-28, for 211 yards and a touchdown. Not bad at all for a guy who was brought in as a late-season replacement. He joined the team after Matt Schaub and another member of our Top 5 went down with season-ending injuries. He wasn't the only player that came in, but more on that player later.
Delhomme was a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, with a Pro Bowl to his name. He's easily the second-best quarterback in Carolina Panthers history and was a miracle man in his 2003 run to the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. The darling of the 2002 season, many saw this as the battle of the overlooked quarterbacks, with Tom Brady having a very similar career start as Delhomme.
Delhomme would have a bit of a big profile for a few years, even bringing some hope to the Cleveland Browns franchise when he joined up to be their starting quarterback in 2010. That didn't end up happening and his post-Panthers run was mostly forgotten.