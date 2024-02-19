5 dream scenarios we're hoping the Houston Texans can manifest into reality
The Houston Texans should try and pull off these five massive moves to enrich the team this season.
By Chad Porto
2. Sign Saquon Barkley
With all the moves to be made, this is the free agent who best fits the Houston Texans. At best, the team has three stellar wide receivers of varying degrees, and a a strong running back in Devin Singletary, but what they're missing is someone who can add an explosive pass-catching element out of the back-field and that's Saqoun Barkley.
The only running back who is a better all-around player is the rightful MVP in San Francisco, Christian McCaffery. Barkley would give the Texans a legitimate pass-catching option out of the backfield, not to mention, a player who could possibly establish a 1,000 rushing yard and 1,000 receiving yard season. That type of talent isn't easy to et and the team can land themselves one in Barkley.
Moving most of his owed money to the end of his contract, or after as we've seen teams do, would ensure you can bring Barkely on while keeping Singletary as a backup and injury replacement should Barkley not be healthy to play the whole season.