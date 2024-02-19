5 dream scenarios we're hoping the Houston Texans can manifest into reality
The Houston Texans should try and pull off these five massive moves to enrich the team this season.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have the best chance of building a true Super Bowl team this offseason. The prized players on the team are as inexpensive as they'll ever be, and the team can move some money around to best utliize their cap space, giving them a true shot at landing some major players this offseason. The Texans aren't likely to do all five of these major moves, be it due to a lack of draft capital or a lack of funds, but the team should seriously consider each and every one of these moves.
And if they can do all five, then more power to them. After all, the team is going to get stupidly expensive in the coming years as they try to find money for guys like Will Anderson Jr., Nico Collins, and C.J. Stroud, so the best time to add a few major names to their roster is right now. Waiting too long will only throw the team into a cap hell that usually guts teams or forces general managers to really earn their salary.
It's possible they can land a free agent or two of massive caliber after the contracts of Stroud and company balloon, but right now is the time where they can do so with the least amount of movement and hiding money down the line. So we're hoping that the crew over in Houston sees this list and decides, "Yeah, that's what we're going to do".
So buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride.