5 dream scenarios for Houston Texans in 2023
2023 is expected to be a building block for the Houston Texans but they could exceed expectations with these 5 dream scenarios
By Randy Gurzi
After a couple of years of terrible play, the Houston Texans are hoping to turn a corner in 2023. This offseason, they went out and added one of the hottest young coaches in the game then landed the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks in the NFL Draft.
With all that put together, they're hoping to see some major improvements in the coming campaign. Here, we look ahead and identify five dream scenarios as they continue their rebuild.
5. DeMeco Ryans success from SF transfers to Texans
DeMeco Ryans returns to the team where it all started. Back in 2006, Ryans was selected by the Texans at No. 33 overall. He was overshadowed by Mario Williams in the draft, since everyone was still shocked that Williams went before Reggie Bush.
While the No. 1 overall pick fared well, it was Ryans that had a breakout campaign as a rookie. The Alabama product had 156 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven pass defenses, and an interception that year and won the 206 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
He continued to have success with the Texans and later the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with 970 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 10 seasons.
Following his playing career, Ryans joined the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff and moved up to defensive coordinator in 2021. He orchestrated one of the best defenses in the league, finishing third in yards surrendered in 2021 and first in 2022.
Now a head coach for the first time, the Texans are hoping he can bring that same intensity. If he can somehow get the Houston defense to play anywhere close to what he had in San Francisco, it would be a huge win for this franchise.