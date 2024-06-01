5 current rookies with the best chances of starting for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
1. S Calen Bullock
I would be shocked if the third-rounder of the 2024 NFL Draft wasn't starting day one for the Houston Texans. Calen Bullock has the least path of resistance for a starting gig among the Texans' top safeties. It's the one position where the least was done to improve it during the offseason, with Bullock being the biggest get the safeties got.
The team has former San Francisco 49ers standout Jimmie Ward still under contract, but at 33 years old and already noticing a decline in his abilities, who knows if he'll still be a starting-caliber safety in 2024? He's currently penciled in at strong safety with Jalen Pitre the current free safety. Pitre has had a pretty hom-hum two years in the league and hasn't improved much since the Texans drafted him in the 2nd round in 2022.
Now with Bullock on the roster, there is a belief that he could push Pitre or Ward for a starting spot. Something I think is very possible, and likely, as the only real other competition is M.J. Stewart, someone who I'd like to see start as well. We'll see if either man can in fact start but considering the subpar nature of the secondary, I expect we'll see Bullock most of all. Barring injuries, of course.