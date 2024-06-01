5 current rookies with the best chances of starting for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
3. LB Jamal Hill
With the departure of Blake Cashman and the poor play from 2023 rookie Henry To'oto'o, the possibility of Jama Hill getting serious playing time has shot up a lot. since he got drafted. The team also signed Azeez Al-Shaair to fill in at middle linebacker, though in signing Hill, they essentially decided to pick him over outside linebacker Cashman.
Hill has a chance to start because of that decision. It won't be an easy road for him, however, as there are many players in contention for the same starter's spot. Christian Harris will likely start on the opposite end of the field to Cashman's replacement, as he did in 2023. He began to play better throughout 2023 and eventually became a solids tarter. Jake Hansen was seen by many as the guy who was going to start at Cashman's position before things were cemented, and he'll once again have a shot to earn a starting job now that Minnesota has signed away the Texans' breakout linebacker.
That's not all of the competition for the open spot. Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips was signed by the team with the intention to compete. He has had a rocky tenure in Cleveland, and his arrival is more about depth than a long-term fix. Hill may not be the most obvious player to start at the other linebacking spot but it's very possible that he comes in, outperforms some of the guys on the team, and locks the spot up at some point this season.