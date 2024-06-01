5 current rookies with the best chances of starting for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
4. CB Kamari Lassiter
The Houston Texans sure made a big swing by getting Kamari Lassiter with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team spent a lot of time rebuilding the secondary this offseason, focusing specifically on cornerback. They still have Derek Stingley Jr. and re-signed Desmond King. The latter of which has had two and half strong seasons with the Texans. They'll likely be your starters for the 2024 season.
They didn't just bring back some names, they also signed Myles Bryant, who will likely start the season as the third corner. They also have Jeff Okudah, who will likely have a hard time making the roster but should he secure his place, may push for the fourth-cornerback spot on the team.
So Lassiter may have an uphill battle on his hands to start. He should be good enough to at least take the fourth cornerback spot from Okudah and may even push for the nickel package spot. It's not only possible but it's likely that's the exact scenario that ends up happening. He could easily force Okudah, King, and or Bryant further down the depth chart to some degree.
However, he has to prove he's a starting-caliber corner. That may take some time. that's why I think he'll be the fourth-most active rookie on the roster.