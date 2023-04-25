5 bold Houston Texans predictions for the 2023 NFL Draft
Texans trade back into the second round
I don't know how much of this is a bold prediction. This is what I presume to be a draft day trend for general manager Nick Casario. He did it last year when he saw John Metchie falling in the second round and traded up with the Bears to get him. Nick has spoken about different groupings of talent on the board, and middle to the late second round as potential to tap into that last high-end tier before you get to the third round.
Maybe this isn't bold enough, but I could see the Texans very easily trading up from pick 65 or 73 to move up ten to 15 spots to select a falling defensive back, lineman, or another weapon for the offense.