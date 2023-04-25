5 bold Houston Texans predictions for the 2023 NFL Draft
Texans don't draft a quarterback in first 3 rounds
I know this doesn't feel as bold as it would've two weeks ago before all the rumors started about the Texans passing on a quarterback. The reality is, the Texans need help everywhere. They have maybe three blue-chip talent players on the roster. We talked about how to build a roster earlier this month, and the Texans are in year two of the rebuild. It's okay if we don't draft a quarterback, too.
Yes, it's year three of Nick Caserio's tenure, but this is just his second draft with first and second-round picks. You could even make the argument that with new head coach DeMeco Ryans in town that it's year one and we need help everywhere.
I've done a few mock drafts on Draft Network's Mock Draft Machine as well as PFF's simulator. When I intentionally don't draft a quarterback in the first three-rounds here's a list of players they can come away with:
At 2: Will Anderson, Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson
12: Jaxon Smith Njigba, Bijan Robinson, Joey Porter Jr., Lukas Van Ness, Nolan Smith
33: John Michael Schmitz, Darnell Washington, Will McDonald, Luke Musgrave, Drew Sanders
65/73: Luke Wypler, Jack Campbell, Jordan Battle, Sam LaPorta, Tuli Tuipulotu, Clark Phillips, Nathaniel Dell
If you want to read more in-depth about those scenarios, we have already discussed the top five players Texans are looking at with the 12th pick as well as those available at the top of the second and third rounds.
The Texans could easily come away from the draft with five solid starters at key positions. The majority of those positions are aimed at supporting the quarterback of the future. The Texans' offensive line would already be set and the potential weapons for the offense are a known commodity and veterans that can help assist a young quarterback.